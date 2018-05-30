Submit on Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 22:57

Ten years ago, ISS-Reshetnev’s small satellite Yubileiny was launched into space from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. Having a mass of just 45 kilograms, it was placed on a low Earth orbit from where transmitted amateur radio signals for four years.

