New, next-gen NOAA polar-orbiting satellite is now operational
Submit on Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 22:59
NOAA-20, the first satellite in the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s new Joint Polar Satellite System has passed rigorous testing and is now operational.
