Arianespace and ISIS to launch small satellites on Vega
Submit on Thursday, May 31st, 2018 22:58
Arianespace announced that ISIS – Innovative Solutions In Space – has joined the group of customers who have signed contracts to launch payloads on Vega’s Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) Proof Of Concept flight (POC flight) in early 2019.
