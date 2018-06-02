Submit on Saturday, June 2nd, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: Gaofen-6, Luojia-1; Date: 2 June 2018, 0413 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. Gaofen-6 will be mainly used in agricultural resources research and disaster monitoring, state media said. A scientific experiment satellite named Luojia-1 was sent into space at the same time.

