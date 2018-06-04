Submit on Monday, June 4th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: SES-12; Date: 4 June 2018, 0445 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. Following separation from the launcher 32 minutes after lift-off, SES-12 – the most powerful all-electric satellite ever – completed its initialisation phase and started its electric orbit raising (EOR) operations as planned.

