Submit on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz FG; Payload: Soyuz MS-09 [Soyuz 55S]; Date: 6 June 2018, 1112 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The Soyuz MS-09 manned transport spacecraft was accurately placed on the target orbit for another mission to the International Space Station.

Related Post:Dish Network Services From Online PortalsDish Network For AllSatellite Deals – What to Look ForThe Best Dish Network DealsAstrium hands over Y1B to YahsatOrion spacecraft heading home after successful at-sea recoveryWhere to Buy Satellite TVLockheed Martin Delivers Second Flight Structure For Advanced EHF ProgramSovrn