Submit on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 22:57

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft is back “awake” and being prepared for the farthest planetary encounter in history – a New Year’s Day 2019 flyby of the Kuiper Belt object nicknamed Ultima Thule.

Related Post:Dish Network Services From Online PortalsDish Network For AllSatellite Deals – What to Look ForThe Best Dish Network DealsAstrium hands over Y1B to YahsatOrion spacecraft heading home after successful at-sea recoveryWhere to Buy Satellite TVLockheed Martin Delivers Second Flight Structure For Advanced EHF ProgramSovrn