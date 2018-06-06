Submit on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 22:56

Northrop Grumman Corporation announced that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has cleared Northrop Grumman’s proposed acquisition of Orbital ATK Inc.

