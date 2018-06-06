The Ariane 5 for next Galileo mission is in French Guiana
Launch vehicle elements for Arianespace’s third Ariane 5 flight at the service of Europe’s Galileo global satellite navigation system, which is planned for July, have been delivered to the Spaceport.
