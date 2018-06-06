Submit on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 22:58

Launch vehicle elements for Arianespace’s third Ariane 5 flight at the service of Europe’s Galileo global satellite navigation system, which is planned for July, have been delivered to the Spaceport.

Related Post:Dish Network Services From Online PortalsDish Network For AllSatellite Deals – What to Look ForThe Best Dish Network DealsAstrium hands over Y1B to YahsatOrion spacecraft heading home after successful at-sea recoveryWhere to Buy Satellite TVLockheed Martin Delivers Second Flight Structure For Advanced EHF ProgramSovrn