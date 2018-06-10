Submit on Sunday, June 10th, 2018 22:59

MDA announced that it has signed a multi-million dollar contract with OHB System AG (OHB) to provide fine pointing for solar arrays and tracking antennas for the Heinrich Hertz communications satellite.

