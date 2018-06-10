Submit on Sunday, June 10th, 2018 22:58

SES has been granted, by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC), authorisation to serve the U.S. market using a significantly expanded O3b fleet in the Medium Earth Orbit (MEO).

Related Post:MSV’s patent collection grows againMSV to use GPS in hybrid phone networkTwo new patents awarded to MSVMobile Satellite Ventures awarded new ATC patentMSV’s latest patent protects essential satellite technologyNew patent covers push-to-send functionality in satcom systemsMSV awarded patents in Canada, AustraliaMSV collects two more patentsSovrn