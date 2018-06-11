Submit on Monday, June 11th, 2018 22:58

Shares in Inmarsat Plc surged around 12% on Monday after the company rejected a bid from EchoStar late last week. The approach by EchoStar was for the entire share capital of Inmarsat.

