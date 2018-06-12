Japan launches new radar observation satellite
Submit on Tuesday, June 12th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: H-2A; Payload: IGS Radar 6; Date: 12 June 2018, 0420 UTC; Launch site: Tanegashima Space Center, Japan.
Related Post:Boeing Completes GOES-P Thermal Vacuum TestingBoeing hands over GOES-P for final testingGOES-P healthy after launchBoeing submits GOES R proposal to NASASS/L completes GOES support operationsNASA awards another NOAA GOES-R instrument contractNASA awards NOAA GOES-R instrument contractAir Force’s Latest Environmental Satellite Begins OperationsSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 12th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.