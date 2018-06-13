Submit on Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 22:58

The four Galileo satellites for Arianespace’s next Ariane 5 mission at the service of Europe’s navigation system are coming together in their flight configuration, while parallel preparations continue with the mission’s heavy-lift launcher.

