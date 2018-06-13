Harris delivers environmental monitoring sensor for GOSAT-2
Submit on Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 22:57
Harris Corporation has delivered an environmental monitoring sensor for the Greenhouse Gases Observing Satellite-2 (GOSAT-2), which will significantly enhance Japan’s ability to monitor greenhouse gases from space.
Related Post:Raytheon Reaches NPOESS Milestone With VIIRS Sensor UnitNPOESS sensor VIIRS ready for final environmental testsBall Aerospace integration of VIIRS Instrument for NPP completeBall Aerospace begins integration of VIIRS for NPP satelliteNPP sensor damaged during testingNPP sensor damaged during testingRaytheon completes NPP segment acceptance testingVIIRS finally ready for shippingSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.