Submit on Thursday, June 14th, 2018 22:59

The Satellite Industry Association (SIA) has released the 2018 State of the Satellite Industry Report. The 2018 industry report, produced by Bryce Space and Technology, LLC, is derived from proprietary surveys of satellite companies, in-depth public information, and independent analysis which are combined to assess the performance of key satellite industry sectors including satellite services, manufacturing, ground equipment and launch services.

Related Post:AEHF Achieves Initial Operational CapabilityGeosynchronous GLONASS satellites plannedDelay of the day: Delta IV Heavy (again)Galileo satellites fit into dispenserGalileo satellites complete Soyuz fit checkLatest Galileo satellites reach launch siteO3b satellites mated to upper stageNext Arianespace launch will orbit Galileo satellites using SoyuzSovrn