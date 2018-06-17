Submit on Sunday, June 17th, 2018 22:58

ISRO has cleared GSAT-11 for launch. The satellite was recalled from Kourou in French Guinea for thorough checks. The 5,700-kg GSAT-11 satellite was slated for launch on 26 May aboard an Ariane 5.

Related Post:2017 State of the Satellite Industry Report releasedCommercial satellite industry revenues grew 16 percent in 2007State of the Satellite Industry Report shows increased growth in 20142012 State of the Satellite Industry Report releasedSatellite Industry Report shows satellite industry growth of 7% in 2012Different standards no problem for broadband satellite, reportNSR sees ‘turbulent times’ for mobile satellite services industryReport: Space industry grew 18 percent in 2006Sovrn