Russia launches navigation satellite
Submit on Sunday, June 17th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Soyuz 2-1.b; Payload: GLONASS-M [Uragan-M No.756]; Date: 16 June 2018, 2146 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the navigation satellite reached its designated orbit.
