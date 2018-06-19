Submit on Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 22:58

Thales Alenia Space in Spain partners with OHB System AG in the Land Surface Temperature Monitoring (LSTM) mission, in the frame of the expansion of the Copernicus Program led by the European Space Agency (ESA) on behalf of the European Commission.

