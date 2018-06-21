Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

JWST’s two halves powered for the 1st time in one building

Submit on Thursday, June 21st, 2018 22:58

Northrop Grumman Corporation has successfully powered up the two main parts of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, a significant event in the test and integration phase of the programme.

Related Post:

Sovrn

This entry was posted on Thursday, June 21st, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»