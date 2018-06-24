Submit on Sunday, June 24th, 2018 22:55

EchoStar said that it had a near 3% shareholding in Inmarsat, as well as a 10.4% position in its convertible bonds. The disclosure, which was made in a stock exchange filing, comes after Inmarsat announced earlier this month that it had rejected a takeover approach from EchoStar because it “very significantly undervalued” its business.

