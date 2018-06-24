Submit on Sunday, June 24th, 2018 22:56

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s Geosynchronous Earth Orbiting 5 Wide Area Augmentation System navigation payload, developed by Raytheon’s Intelligence, Information and Services business, is now operational and fully integrated into the WAAS network.

