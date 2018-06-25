Submit on Monday, June 25th, 2018 22:56

Eutelsat Communications S.A. said it noted the recent speculation and confirms that it is currently evaluating a possible offer for Inmarsat.

Related Post:Why Satellite TV Changes the At-Home Viewing ExperienceThings To Learn Before Purchasing A Satellite TV for the HomeSatellite is What You’ve Been Waiting ForFive Reasons to Stick With HDTV Over the MegaplexWhat Satellite Can Do for YouExtensive Satellite TV Programming Offers Something for EveryoneThe Big Switch – Jumping From Cable to Satellite TVSatellite TV Features Many Different Kinds of ProgrammingSovrn