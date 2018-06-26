Submit on Tuesday, June 26th, 2018 22:59

Aerojet Rocketdyne announced an expansion of its existing advanced engine development agreement with the Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) to develop the upper-stage RL10C-X engine and continue the AR1 booster engine development programme through production of the first engine.

