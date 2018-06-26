Bambu Wireless selects Eutelsat 172B to provide connectivity
Submit on Tuesday, June 26th, 2018 22:56
Bambu Wireless, a Philippine Telecommunications Solutions Provider, has signed a multiyear contract with Eutelsat Communications for capacity on the Eutelsat 172B satellite.
