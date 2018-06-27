China launches mysterious test satellites
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C; Payload: ‘New Technology Test’ A and B; Date: 27 June 2018, 0330 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Centre, China. The twin satellites entered their intended orbit 30 minutes after lift-off.
