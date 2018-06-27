NASA completes JWST review; launch delayed to 2021
Submit on Wednesday, June 27th, 2018 22:57
The Independent Review Board (IRB) established by NASA to assess progress on its James Webb Space Telescope has unanimously recommended that development on the world’s premier science observatory should continue; NASA has established a new launch date for Webb of 30 March 2021.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 27th, 2018 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.