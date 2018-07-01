Submit on Sunday, July 1st, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: Dragon (CRS-15); Date: 29 June 2018, 0942 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. Dragon separated from Falcon 9’s second stage about nine minutes and thirty seconds after lift-off and is on its way to the International Space Station, currently expected to arrive on 2 July.

