Submit on Monday, July 2nd, 2018 22:58

Airbus and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) have signed a five-year renewable Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to jointly build capabilities in developed and developing countries in microgravity experiments and its related benefits.

