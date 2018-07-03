Submit on Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018 22:58

Russia plans to launch the next-generation GLONASS-K2 satellite aboard a Soyuz-2 from the Plesetsk spaceport or aboard an Angara rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome in 2022, later than originally planned, Information Satellite Systems CEO Nikolai Testoyedov was quoted as saying.

Related Post:Sky Brasil, DirecTV Brasil Finalize MergerOndas Media Gets CMT BackingOndas Expands Senior Management TeamNews Corp.’s Shareholders Approve DirecTV-Liberty Media SwapMilitary finds NLZSAT capacity too expensive, reportGrohe Sees Potential For GalileoOndas Media Signs Dutch Broadcast DealDirecTV Signs Deal With Audience Measurement ServiceSovrn