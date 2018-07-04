RSC Energia head Solntsev steps down
Submit on Wednesday, July 4th, 2018 22:56
Vladimir Solntsev, the head of the Rocket and Space Corporation Energia (RSC Energia) is to step down on 3 August, corporation officials were quoted as saying.
Related Post:W7 launch likely delayed by Russian-Kazakh row over ProtonReport: longer delay for SES-5 launch aboard Proton M45th anniversary of first Proton launchPoor workmanship doomed Progress MS-04Russia to develop nuclear space propulsion engineJapan pulls plug on Galaxy ExpressAerojet Rocketdyne completes 100th AJ60 SRB in support of Atlas VDelay of the day: TDRS-KSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 4th, 2018 at 10:56 pm and is filed under NAMES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.