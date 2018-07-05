Submit on Thursday, July 5th, 2018 22:58

Airbus has won two studies from the European Space Agency (ESA) to design a Sample Fetch Rover and an Earth Return Orbiter. These two elements will be critical parts of a mission to return samples of the planet Mars to Earth before the end of the next decade. NASA and ESA signed a letter of intent in April 2018 to pursue a Mars Sample Return mission.

Related Post:Sky-Stream selects capacity on two Eutelsat satellitesInformation Age on Dish NetworkChina’s latest weather satellite in orbitFalcon 9 static test firing successfulEutelsat books 28th Ariane launchFirst Ariane 5 launch in 2009 successfulAssembly of Soyuz’ mobile gantry is underway at SinnamaryFrance allocates EUR25 million for Ariane 5 upgradeSovrn