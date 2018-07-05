Russia, China consider joint space station – source
Russia’s Roskosmos space corporation and its Chinese counterparts signed a number of agreements on space co-operation last month during a summit between Presidents Putin and Xi. The agreements followed a deal signed in March on Russian-Chinese co-operation in the exploration of the moon and outer space, and the creation of joint orbital groups.
