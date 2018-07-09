China launches two satellites for Pakistan
Submit on Monday, July 9th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C/SMA; Payload: PRSS-1 and PakTES-1A; Date: 9 July 2018, 0356 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. After entering orbit, PRSS-1 is in good condition with its solar panels unfolded smoothly, according to CAST.
