Submit on Monday, July 9th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Chang Zheng 2C/SMA; Payload: PRSS-1 and PakTES-1A; Date: 9 July 2018, 0356 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. After entering orbit, PRSS-1 is in good condition with its solar panels unfolded smoothly, according to CAST.

