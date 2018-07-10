Submit on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 22:55

Aerojet Rocketdyne successfully fired its AR-22 booster rocket engine 10 times in 240 hours at NASA Stennis Space Center, demonstrating the feasibility of rapidly recycling the engine to enable a reusable launch vehicle capable of high-tempo, aircraft-like flight operations.

