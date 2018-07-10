Aerojet Rocketdyne demos 24-hour turnaround of AR-22 engine
Aerojet Rocketdyne successfully fired its AR-22 booster rocket engine 10 times in 240 hours at NASA Stennis Space Center, demonstrating the feasibility of rapidly recycling the engine to enable a reusable launch vehicle capable of high-tempo, aircraft-like flight operations.
