Chinese navigation satellite deployed by Chang Zheng rocket
Submit on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 22:58
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3A; Payload: Beidou 2-G8 [?]; Date: 9 July 2018, 2058 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The navigation satellite was placed in a geostationary transfer orbit.
