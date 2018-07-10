Hispasat and LeoSat sign strategic investment agreement
Submit on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 22:52
LeoSat Enterprises, which is launching a constellation of low-earth-orbit communications satellites, has entered into an agreement with Hispasat to invest in LeoSat, both companies announced.
