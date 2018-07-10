ICESat-2 lasers pass final ground test
Submit on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 22:54
ICESat-2 engineers at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California successfully finished the final ground-based test of the lasers, which are part of the satellite’s sole instrument called the Advanced Topographic Laser Altimeter System (ATLAS). ICESat-2 is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg on 12 September 2018.
Related Post:EADS (Astrium) results 2010China’s space sector eyes foreign marketsSpeedCast to acquire ST TeleportEADS Astrium not happy with Falcon 9 delay — reportTwo European contracts for COM DEVEADS (Astrium) results Q1 2012EADS (Astrium) results 2012OneWeb announces US$500 million of A-round funding; orders launchesSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 at 10:54 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.