Private Chinese company plans rocket launch in 2020
Submit on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 22:57
Beijing-based space launch company LandSpace recently revealed that its Suzaku No. 2, the largest privately-owned rocket developed in the country so far, will be launched in 2020.
