Submit on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 22:57

Beijing-based space launch company LandSpace recently revealed that its Suzaku No. 2, the largest privately-owned rocket developed in the country so far, will be launched in 2020.

Related Post:EADS (Astrium) results 2010China’s space sector eyes foreign marketsSpeedCast to acquire ST TeleportEADS Astrium not happy with Falcon 9 delay — reportTwo European contracts for COM DEVEADS (Astrium) results Q1 2012EADS (Astrium) results 2012OneWeb announces US$500 million of A-round funding; orders launchesSovrn