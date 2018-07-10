Submit on Tuesday, July 10th, 2018 22:53

Telesat announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with General Dynamics Mission Systems under which the companies will co-operate in developing user terminals for customers who choose to make Telesat LEO a core component in their communications infrastructure.

Related Post:EADS (Astrium) results 2010China’s space sector eyes foreign marketsSpeedCast to acquire ST TeleportEADS Astrium not happy with Falcon 9 delay — reportTwo European contracts for COM DEVEADS (Astrium) results Q1 2012EADS (Astrium) results 2012OneWeb announces US$500 million of A-round funding; orders launchesSovrn