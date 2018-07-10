Telesat to collaborate with GD-MS in developing LEO user terminals
Telesat announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with General Dynamics Mission Systems under which the companies will co-operate in developing user terminals for customers who choose to make Telesat LEO a core component in their communications infrastructure.
