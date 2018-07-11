GomSpace signs contract with the European Space Agency
GomSpace A/S has signed a EUR400.000 contract with ESA for the first phase of the RACE project to deliver two 6-unit CubeSats for an IOD mission to demonstrate the capability of nano-satellite systems to perform close proximity operations such as rendezvous and docking, and close fly around manoeuvres.
