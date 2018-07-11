Rocket Lab to expand launch capability with U.S. launch site
U.S. orbital launch provider Rocket Lab has confirmed plans to expand its launch capability by developing a U.S. launch site, with four U.S. space ports shortlisted to launch the Electron rocket.
