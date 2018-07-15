NanoRacks completes 14th CubeSat deployment mission from ISS
NanoRacks successfully completed the 14th CubeSat Deployment mission from the company’s commercially developed platform on the International Space Station. Having released nine CubeSats into low-Earth orbit, this mission marks NanoRacks’ 185th CubeSat released from the Space Station, and 217th small satellite deployed by NanoRacks overall.
