Successful qualification of high thrust Vikas Engine

Submit on Sunday, July 15th, 2018 22:57

A high thrust version of the Vikas Engine was successfully qualified through a ground test for a duration of 195 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamilnadu.

