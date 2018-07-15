Successful qualification of high thrust Vikas Engine
A high thrust version of the Vikas Engine was successfully qualified through a ground test for a duration of 195 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamilnadu.
