Submit on Monday, July 16th, 2018 22:58

NanoRacks on 15 July successfully deployed six CubeSats from the company’s CubeSat deployer mounted on the outside of the Cygnus spacecraft. This brings the overall count to 223 small satellites deployed into low-Earth orbit.

