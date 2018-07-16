Submit on Monday, July 16th, 2018 22:59

The P120C was successfully tested on 16 July in Kourou, French Guiana, on the BEAP test bench for solid rocket motors, operated by the French space agency CNES. This successful test of the first P120C ever produced is a major step in the development of the future European launchers, Ariane 6 and Vega-C.

