Submit on Monday, July 16th, 2018 22:56

NASA awarded Raytheon’s Intelligence, Information and Services business US$59 million for additional work on NOAA’s Joint Polar Satellite System Common Ground System project. The changes are necessary to launch America’s next polar satellite, JPSS-2, in 2021.

