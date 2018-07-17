Submit on Tuesday, July 17th, 2018 22:58

MDA, a Maxar Technologies company (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.), announced it has acquired Neptec Design Group Ltd. (Neptec), an electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems and high-performance intelligent Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) company for C$42 million, comprised of approximately C$8 million in cash and the balance in Maxar common shares.

Related Post:EMC selects O3b to provide high throughput satellite serviceAirbus DS to design, manufacture OneWeb satellitesLeoSat and Thales Alenia Space continue to partner on feasibility studySaft and Boeing renew satellite battery long term agreementISS Reshetnev, Saft sign Li-ion battery frame contractSaft batteries for Boeing’s new InmarsatsExoMars in excellent healthThe amazing comeback of PhilaeSovrn