Submit on Tuesday, July 17th, 2018 22:59

For its fourth launch of the year, Arianespace will orbit four more satellites (satellites 23 to 26) for the Galileo constellation. This mission is being performed on behalf of the European Commission under a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA).

Related Post:EMC selects O3b to provide high throughput satellite serviceAirbus DS to design, manufacture OneWeb satellitesLeoSat and Thales Alenia Space continue to partner on feasibility studySaft and Boeing renew satellite battery long term agreementISS Reshetnev, Saft sign Li-ion battery frame contractSaft batteries for Boeing’s new InmarsatsExoMars in excellent healthThe amazing comeback of PhilaeSovrn