Astrobotic selects Dynetics as propulsion provider for lunar lander
Submit on Wednesday, July 18th, 2018 22:57
Astrobotic announced that the company has selected Dynetics of Huntsville, Alabama as the propulsion provider for its Peregrine Lunar Lander.
